World Mass artillery attacks; The nuclear plant under attack again? The Russian special military operation in Ukraine has entered its 190th day. Source: B92 Thursday, September 1, 2022 | 09:24

An expert team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Ukraine to visit the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.



The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, said the visit to the plant was a "technical mission" aimed at preventing a nuclear accident.



The IAEA team should also determine the safety and technical condition of the plant.



Russia warns that the Ukrainian side is solely responsible for the shelling of the headquarters, because the Russian army has no need to attack something inside the territory under their control.



The Ukrainian side hopes that the arrival of international inspectors will help free the nuclear power plant.

Mass artillery attacks

Since this morning, the Ukrainian army has been carrying out massive artillery attacks on the residential areas of the city of Energodar, near which the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is located, the pro-Russian military-civilian administration of that city announced.



Photos showing the damage caused by the shelling of Energodar were posted on the Telegram channel of the city administration, reports TASS.