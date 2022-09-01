World 0

The Russians have proof: They reacted urgently

The press service of the Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya announced that Moscow sent a letter to the UN Security Council

The letter contained evidence that Ukraine shelled the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant on August 29.

"We sent a letter to the members of the UN Security Council with information from the Russian Ministry of Defense about the Ukrainian shelling of Zaporizhzhya on August 29," the letter states, as TASS reports.

The Russian mission to the UN announced on Twitter that during the shelling, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the roof of unit number one of the nuclear power plant.

The Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant is located in the Ukrainian city of Energodar and is controlled by Russian troops.

Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations of shelling a nuclear plant.

