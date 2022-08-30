World Mikhail Gorbachev passed away The former political leader of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev, died at the age of 92. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 23:00 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Boris Yurchenko, File

Sad news was published by the Russian media.



Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev was born on March 2, 1931 and was the political leader of the Soviet Union from 1985 to 1991 and the General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.



His attempt at reform led to the end of the Cold War, but it also led to the end of the supreme political power of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) and the collapse of the Soviet Union.



Gorbachev won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War.