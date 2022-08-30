World New incident: Warning shots fired Taiwan's military fired warning shots near a Chinese drone operating near Kinmen Island, a military spokesman said. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 16:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

"The Kinmen Defense Command announced that three series and three drone strikes were detected over Dadan, Erdan and Shiyu islet as of 4:23 p.m. today," the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



"At 17:59, a group of drones entered the airspace over restricted waters in the Erdan area for the second time. Defenders issued warnings in accordance with established procedures. As they continued to circle, warning shots were fired to drive them away. The drones flew away in the direction of Xiamen at 18:00. The Ministry of Defense will continue to maintain vigilance and close monitoring," the Ministry of Defense announced.



The reported incident comes after weeks of escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's controversial visit to the island on August 2.