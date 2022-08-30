World Will they aim at the IAEA mission? Locations are already targeted A team of UN nuclear monitoring experts has arrived in Kyiv, from where they should head to Zaporizhzhia. But will it arrive in time? Source: B92 Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Media already speculate that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team is being attacked on the way.



As reported by Russia Today, Ukrainian forces have already started targeting the potential route of the IAEA



urgent safety mission team.



Zaporizhzhia Regional Council member Vladimir Rogov told RIA Novosti that "Ukrainian nationalists are targeting locations that the international team could visit in Energodar", where the largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located.



He also claims that Volodymyr Zelensky's regime has already ordered a military operation to begin in the south of the country, which further raises concerns about the safety of the international IAEA team.



Rogov also claims that Ukrainian forces have already targeted a facility that was cited as a potential location for an international team.