World Ukrainians attack Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: Level of radiation immediately measured Ukrainian forces shelled the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and on that occasion hit the roof of a special building for storing fuel for reactors. Source: B92 Monday, August 29, 2022 | 15:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Russian media "RIA Novosti" states that the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after the missile attack by Ukrainian troops is under control, that is, radiation monitoring detectors measure normal level of radiation.



Ukraine and Russia traded accusations for the strikes, with Ukraine saying a Russian attack damaged three radiation monitoring detectors and caused one plant employee to be hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.



Just to recall, three days ago the Ukrainians targeted a warehouse located in Zaporizhzhia.



As the media reported at the time, four missiles fell near the storage of radioactive isotopes.