World The Russians announced: This is how we liberate VIDEO Ministry of Defense of Russia has released a video of the attack by units of the Airborne Forces on the settlement of Blagodatno in the Nikolaev region. Source: vostok.rs Monday, August 29, 2022 | 13:39

The video shows the action at the positions of the Ukrainian forces. After that, assault groups were shown entering Blagodatno with the support of tanks.



"The enemy put up fierce resistance, but thanks to the coordinated actions of the assault groups and the courage of our paratroopers, the settlement was captured in the shortest possible time," announced the Ministry of Defense.



As one of the participants of the operation noticed, several assault squads entered the settlement, which were covered from the sides.



"Street by street, this neighborhood has been cleared. House by house, building. The task is complete," he said.