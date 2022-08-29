World Sergei Shoigu is being ridiculed by the Russian soldiers British Defense Intelligence had issued its daily report on the war in Ukraine. Source: B92 Monday, August 29, 2022 | 11:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAIL METZEL / KREMLIN POOL

According to recent reports by independent Russian media, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ended up side-lined within Russia's leadership due to problems Russia is facing on the battlefield in Ukraine, with operational commanders briefing President Putin directly on the course of the war, the British Ministry of Defense states in its daily report on the situation in Ukraine.



"Russian officers and soldiers with first-hand field experience of the war probably ridiculed Shoigu for his ineffective leadership as Russian progress has stalled" writes the British Ministry.



"Shoigu has long struggled to overcome his reputation as lacking substantive military experience, as he spent most of his career in the construction sector and the Ministry of Emergency Situations", it's been concluded in the report.