World Zelensky: "Ukraine will return to Donbas"; Strong explosions in Energodar The one hundred and eighty-seventh day of the war in Ukraine has begun. Monday, August 29, 2022

For days, the two sides have been accusing each other of shelling the area around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia.



Energodar authorities claim that a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the nuclear plant. Previously, the Russian Ministry reported that Ukrainian forces fired nine shells at the nuclear power plant.



On the entire front line in Donetsk, the exchange of fire with missiles and shells continues.



Russia is shelling the city of Energodar, home to the Zaporozhzhia nuclear power plant, the Ukrainian side claims, saying Russian forces are targeting residential areas.



"Cars and residential buildings are on fire," the Ukrainian military said on Telegram, with footage of the attack showing multiple burning cars and firefighters rushing to put out the fire. Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff also confirmed these reports late last night on his Telegram channel, with footage of firefighters putting out burning cars.



"They (Russian forces) are provoking and trying to blackmail the world," Chief of Staff Yermak wrote.

Zelensky: Ukraine will return to Donbass

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will return to Donbas. In a video address, on the occasion of Donetsk City Day and Miner's Day, which are celebrated in Ukraine on the last weekend in August, Zelensky said that Ukraine has not and will not forget any of its cities and people.



Donetsk has always been one of the richest and most powerful cities in Ukraine, Zelensky said, reports Interfax Ukraine.



President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address on this year’s National Miner's Day that the Donbas, famous for its mining industry, had been almost destroyed by Russia.



“Ukrainian Donetsk has been robbed and humiliated by the Russian occupation,” Zelensky said on August 28. “But Ukraine will return into this region. It will be able to live safely and happily again."



"Ukraine will return Russian-occupied areas of Donbass. Dignity will return to the people of Donbass. This will be symbolized by our Ukrainian flag when we place it in Donetsk, Gorlovka, Mariupol, in all cities of Donbass and Priazov, in all areas under Russian occupation: Kharkiv, Zaporozhye, Kherson. And of course - in Crimea. Ukraine remembers everything," said Zelensky.