World Russia identifies second suspect in the murder of Darya Dugina? VIDEO Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has discovered a member of the Ukrainian group responsible for the death of Darya Dugina. Source: B92 Monday, August 29, 2022 | 10:21

According to the Russian media, it is Ukrainian citizen Bogdan Tsyganenko (42), who is suspected of being responsible, together with Natalya Vovk, for the bomb attack in which Darya Dugina was killed.



Tsyganenko, 44, arrived in Russia via Estonia on July 30 and left the country the day before the killing, the FSB said.



The FSB charged that Tsyganenko provided the main suspect, Natalya Vovk, with a fake ID and fake license plates, and helped her assemble an explosive device that was planted in Dugina’s car.



The FSB said Dugina’s killing was “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services”.