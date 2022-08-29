World "Humanity is one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation" The United States, Great Britain, Russia, France, China, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea currently have nuclear weapons. Source: B92 Monday, August 29, 2022 | 09:48 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Depositphotos/ kulichd

"Nuclear devices of death guarantee no victory or safety. By design, their only result is destruction", Secretary-General of the UN, António Guterres, stated.



"Our world has been held hostage by nuclear weapons long enough", he said.



The weapons, which he described as "devices of death", are unable to guarantee victory or safety for the countries that possess them, the UN chief said.



"Let’s ensure the end of testing forever, and consign nuclear weapons to history - once and for all", Guterres concluded.



UN Secretary-General also addressed the issue in his speech at the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) review conference in New York in early August.



He warned that "humanity is just one misunderstanding, one miscalculation away from nuclear annihilation", because the war in Ukraine and tensions in other regions, the climate crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic have brought the world "under greater stress than it was, with which we faced".



"Abandoning nuclear weapons is the only guarantee that they will never be used," Guterres said at the time. The US, Great Britain, Russia, France, China, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea currently possess nuclear weapons.



According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), "of an estimated 12.705 warheads at the beginning of 2022, about 9.440 were in military stockpiles for potential use."