World The beginning of a disaster? The nuclear plant in Zaporozhye was hit Four Ukrainian shells hit a fuel storage facility, Energodar officials say. Source: RT.com Friday, August 26, 2022 | 16:49

Ukrainians are targeting a warehouse located in Zaporozhye, Russian media reports.



Every day, the media write about how the nuclear power plant in Zaporozhye is at risk of an attack.



Four missiles fell near the storage of radioactive isotopes, announced the authorities of Energodar, near which the atomic power plant is located, reports RIA Novosti.



In the announcement, it is said that no damage was caused to the station's infrastructure and key nodes, and the level of radiation remained normal, according to Russian agencies.



The Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is located in the south of Ukraine on the left bank of the Dnieper near Energodar.



The nuclear plant has been under the control of Russian forces since March. Ukraine and Russia exchange accusations of shelling a nuclear plant.



A mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is scheduled to visit Zaporozhye next week to assess the condition of the facility.