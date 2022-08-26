World The world stopped: All six reactors shut down. Now we wait... Early this morning, the Ukrainian Energoatom announced that all six blocks of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remain disconnected from the Ukrainian grid. Source: B92 Friday, August 26, 2022 | 09:27 Tweet Share Ilustracija, foto: EPA-EFE/SERGEI SUPINSKY

That is why, as announced on Twitter, that nuclear plant fell out of Ukraine's electricity supply system. Just a few minutes after that announcement, Energoatom announced that the power supply was temporarily enabled by remote connection to other systems.



There's ongoing work to reconnect two working reactors to the grid, according to the latest information.



Just to reiterate, nuclear catastrophe was narrowly escaped as nearby fires had disrupted power link in the Europe's largest nuclear facility.



The pro-Russian local government claims that the fire was caused by Ukrainian artillery, which allegedly has set targets near the nuclear facility since Wednesday evening.

This will increase the pressure on energy prices across Europe. — M.Giuliani & Co. (@mgiulianico) August 26, 2022

The Ukrainian president, on the other hand, blamed Russia for the fire, saying that the electricity supply from Ukraine's nuclear power plant was interrupted for hours due to Russian shelling in the area, allegations that Moscow denied.



Back-up diesel generators ensured power supply that is vital for cooling and safety systems, he said, praising the Ukrainian technicians who operate the facility under the gaze of the Russian military.



"If the staff of our power plant had not reacted after the power outage, we would have already been forced to struggle with the consequences of the radiation accident. Russia has brought Ukraine and all Europeans to a situation one step away from a nuclear disaster," Zelensky announced in his evening address.



For now, there is no official announcement about what happened early this morning, so six reactors in Zaporizhzhia were shut down. The unofficial assumption is that the shutdown of the reactor was sparkled by forest fires, caused by the exchange of artillery fire between the Russian and Ukrainian armies.