"IAEA is very close to sending an urgent safety mission to Zaporizhzhia power plant"

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is "very close" to sending a mission to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporozhye, Ukraine.

Source: Tanjug
EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA
IAEA's sending an urgent safety mission to Zaporizhzhia power plant was announced by the general director of that agency, Rafael Grossi, for TV France 24.

"We are very, very close to it," Grossi said when asked if the negotiations on gaining access to the facility were successful, and if so, the mission of the UN agency will start within a few days, Reuters reports.

Grossi announced on Twitter that he held a timely and focused meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron about the IAEA mission at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the TASS agency reported.

"Timely and focused meeting with Emmanuel Macron today on the upcoming IAEA visit to Ukraine's Zaporozhye nuclear power plant - thank you for your continued support and efforts to make this critical mission a reality," Grossi wrote.

