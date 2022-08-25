World Nuclear drama in Zaporozhye: Security systems activated at nuclear power plant The security systems at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were activated today after the plant faced blackout. Source: B92 Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 13:57 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/ MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT

The pro-Russian local administration said the power outage was caused by fires started by Ukrainian shelling



Security systems have been activated at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after a power outage, which temporarily left the facility without electricity, members of the Russia-backed administration in the Ukrainian region have claimed.



The plant has since been connected to an alternative source of power, according to officials.



The blackout is said to have been caused by massive wildfires in the area, which were started by Ukrainian shelling, theу claim.