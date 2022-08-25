World 0

Nuclear drama in Zaporozhye: Security systems activated at nuclear power plant

The security systems at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant were activated today after the plant faced blackout.

Source: B92
Foto: EPA-EFE/ MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES HANDOUT
The pro-Russian local administration said the power outage was caused by fires started by Ukrainian shelling

Security systems have been activated at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant after a power outage, which temporarily left the facility without electricity, members of the Russia-backed administration in the Ukrainian region have claimed.

The plant has since been connected to an alternative source of power, according to officials.

The blackout is said to have been caused by massive wildfires in the area, which were started by Ukrainian shelling, theу claim.

