World Auf Wiedersehen Ukraine, we have our own problems German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is not sure if it is possible for Ukraine to win this war. Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 11:40

"That's the brutal reality," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in an interview with public service ZDF.



She pointed out that it is necessary to understand this and during the autumn and winter to continue delivering weapons in order to support Ukraine.



Baerbock said that this is currently Germany's foreign policy, which she has been leading for weeks and months.



"On the one hand, it is important to strengthen Ukraine militarily, with everything we have, and on the other, unfortunately, the situation is such that we have deficits in our own supplies."



Let's remind you, numerous analysts dealing with the war in Ukraine have stated on several occasions that it is only a matter of time when the EU will exhaust itself in helping Ukraine, that is, that their own "suffering" and the coming winter without enough energy will turn them away from helping Ukraine.



Many of them also believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is aware of this and is just waiting for it to happen, which is why, they believe, a "attrition warfare" will follow.