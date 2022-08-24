World "Are you ready to push the nuclear button?"; "Yes" The candidate for leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of Great Britain confirmed that she is ready to press the nuclear button if necessary. Source: Sputnik Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 17:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As reported by the Huffington Post, Liz Truss, at the meeting in Birmingham where she was speaking, was asked by the host if she would give the order "to release the nuclear weapons" from the Trident program and, if necessary, to press the nuclear button.



Answering the question, Liz Truss said that she is ready to do it.



"I think it is an important duty of the prime minister and I am ready to do it".



Earlier during her leadership campaign, she indicated that she would renew the nuclear deterrent, which aims to "deter the most extreme threats to British national security and way of life", reports Sputnik.