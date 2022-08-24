World 0

"Are you ready to push the nuclear button?"; "Yes"

The candidate for leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister of Great Britain confirmed that she is ready to press the nuclear button if necessary.

Source: Sputnik
Share
Foto: Profimedia
Foto: Profimedia

As reported by the Huffington Post, Liz Truss, at the meeting in Birmingham where she was speaking, was asked by the host if she would give the order "to release the nuclear weapons" from the Trident program and, if necessary, to press the nuclear button.

Answering the question, Liz Truss said that she is ready to do it.

"I think it is an important duty of the prime minister and I am ready to do it".

Earlier during her leadership campaign, she indicated that she would renew the nuclear deterrent, which aims to "deter the most extreme threats to British national security and way of life", reports Sputnik.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Lukashenko turned his back on Putin?

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, somewhat surprisingly, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Independence Day.

World Wednesday, August 24, 2022 12:00 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/RAMIL SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

"We understood that all of it is a lie" VIDEO

The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine is a lie, a Russian paratrooper who recently publicly condemned his country's attack on Ukraine told CNN.

World Tuesday, August 23, 2022 16:42 Comments: 2
EPA-EFE/ ROMAN PILIPEY/Ilustracija

"You have no moral right"

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the reaction of the Western media when it comes to the death of Darya Dugina.

World Tuesday, August 23, 2022 14:14 Comments: 1
Tanjug/AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov
page 1 of 42 go to page