World 0

NATO: The end of the war at the negotiating table

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that the war in Ukraine "will most likely end at the negotiating table".

Source: Tanjug
Share
EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo
EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," Stoltenberg told Sky News, as reported by the BBC.

As he pointed out, NATO will support Ukraine to survive as an independent, sovereign state in Europe, and then this war will most likely end at the negotiating table.

"And the outcome of that will depend entirely on the strength on the battlefield, that's the reason why we support them," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Lukashenko turned his back on Putin?

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, somewhat surprisingly, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Independence Day.

World Wednesday, August 24, 2022 12:00 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/RAMIL SITDIKOV / SPUTNIK/ KREMLIN POOL

"We understood that all of it is a lie" VIDEO

The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine is a lie, a Russian paratrooper who recently publicly condemned his country's attack on Ukraine told CNN.

World Tuesday, August 23, 2022 16:42 Comments: 1
EPA-EFE/ ROMAN PILIPEY/Ilustracija

"You have no moral right"

Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the reaction of the Western media when it comes to the death of Darya Dugina.

World Tuesday, August 23, 2022 14:14 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov
page 1 of 42 go to page