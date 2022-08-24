World NATO: The end of the war at the negotiating table NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said today that the war in Ukraine "will most likely end at the negotiating table". Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 24, 2022 | 13:19 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Juan Carlos Hidalgo

"We will support Ukraine as long as necessary," Stoltenberg told Sky News, as reported by the BBC.



As he pointed out, NATO will support Ukraine to survive as an independent, sovereign state in Europe, and then this war will most likely end at the negotiating table.



"And the outcome of that will depend entirely on the strength on the battlefield, that's the reason why we support them," said the Secretary General of the Alliance.