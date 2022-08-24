World 0

Lukashenko turned his back on Putin?

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, somewhat surprisingly, congratulated the Ukrainian people on Independence Day.

Belarus was Russia's main ally in its invasion and allowed Russian troops to enter Ukraine across its border.

"I am convinced that today's contradictions will not be able to destroy the centuries-old foundations of sincere, good-neighborly relations between the peoples of our two countries," Lukashenko said.

He added that Belarus will continue to stand for "the preservation of harmony, the development pf friendly mutually respectful contacts at all levels". The Belarusian leader wished the Ukrainians "peaceful sky, tolerance, courage, strength and success in restoring a decent life".

