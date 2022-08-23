World "We understood that all of it is a lie" VIDEO The Kremlin's justification for invading Ukraine is a lie, a Russian paratrooper who recently publicly condemned his country's attack on Ukraine told CNN. Source: index.hr Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 16:42 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ ROMAN PILIPEY/Ilustracija

It is about Pavel Filatyev, who spoke publicly against the conflict in Ukraine through a memoir, published on his profile on the social network Vkontakte, which is written on 141 pages. After that, Filatyev managed to escape from Russia.



In an interview with CNN, he testifies that his fellow soldiers are tired, hungry and disillusioned, and that the Kremlin's war effort is destroying peaceful lives.



"We understood that we were dragged into a serious conflict where we are simply destroying towns and not actually liberating anyone," Filatyev told CNN.



"Many understood that we do not see the reason that our government is trying to explain to us. That all of it is a lie," he said. "We are just destroying peaceful lives. This fact immensely influenced our morale. That feeling that we are not doing anything good."



Filatyev, 33, told CNN that his unit, based in Crimea and sent to Ukraine entering Kherson early in the conflict, was ill-equipped and given little explanation for Russia's invasion.

According to Filatyev, the soldiers and their commanders did not know what they were expected to do in Ukraine. He added that they soon became disillusioned with the government's reasoning for its invasion after arriving in Kherson and facing resistance from locals who did not want to be "liberated."



The paratrooper served in Russia's 56th air regiment and was also involved in efforts to capture the city of Mykolaiv. He was evacuated from the front lines because of an injury.



He told CNN the Russian army lacked basic equipment, as well as drones and other types of unmanned aircraft.



"Our barracks are about 100 years old and are not able to host all of our servicemen... all of our weapons are from the times of Afghanistan," he said.



"Several days after we encircled Kherson many of us did not have any food, water or sleeping sacks on them," he said. "Because it was very cold at night, we couldn't even sleep. We would find some rubbish, some rags, just to wrap ourselves to keep warm."



Filatyev said he struggles to understand the vision of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who launched the invasion of Ukraine nearly six months ago and has seen his troops locked in a costly conflict.



"Now that I am out of there and without a gun, I think this is the worst, stupidest thing our government could have done," he said. "I do not know where the government is leading us. What is the next step? Nuclear war?", Filatyev concluded.