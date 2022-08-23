World "There is no compromise with Russia" Emmanuel Macron today called on the participants of the second "Crimean Platform" summit not to show weakness in relations with Russia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 16:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/LIONEL BONAVENTURE / POOL

Emmanuel Macron today called on the participants of the second "Crimean Platform" summit not to show weakness in relations with Russia and not to compromise with that country.



"Russia has made its choice, regardless of the commitments undertaken. We must not show weakness, no spirit of compromise, because it is about freedom for all and peace in all parts of the world," said French President Emmanuel Macron in an address to the participants of the summit, and reported by RIA Novosti.



At the second summit of the "Crimean Platform", which was organized at the initiative of Ukraine, dozens of countries and international organizations are participating, which are considering the situation in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.



As one of the goals of the summit, the Kyiv authorities stated the discussion of ways to "de-occupy" Crimea, adds Sputnik.



The spokesman of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov, characterized this summit as an anti-Russian and extremely hostile event.