World "You have no moral right" Spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the reaction of the Western media when it comes to the death of Darya Dugina. Source: RT Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 14:14

The reaction by the US Department of State to the murder of journalist and public activist Darya Dugina discredits Washington’s international human rights activity, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Tuesday.



"The United States has no moral right to lecture any nation about human rights after downplaying the murder of Russian journalist Darya Dugina," Maria Zakharova said.



Moscow has accused Kyiv of orchestrating the car bombing that led to her death.



"The reaction of the State Department to the murder of Darya Dugina and the evidence showing Ukraine’s trail presented by Russia discredits US international activity on human rights," the diplomat noted.



"Washington has no moral right (not to mention the absence of legal basis) to talk about human rights in faraway corners of the world if the murder of a journalist is not even commented on from this aspect which is very meaningful for the American side. They simply didn’t notice that this is about a public activist," the diplomat added.



On August 22, the FSB Public Relations Center issued a statement that the murder of Darya Dugina was solved. According to the TASS agency, it was masterminded by Ukraine’s secret services and carried out by Natalya Vovk, a Ukrainian citizen, who absconded to Estonia after committing the murder. In his turn, Advisor to the Ukrainian Presidential Office Mikhail Podolyak denied Kiev’s involvement in the murderous blast.



