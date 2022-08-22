World 1

Photo of Ukrainian woman who allegedly killed daughter of Putin's ideologue released

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) announced that Ukrainian special services were behind the murder of Russian journalist Daria Dugina.

Source: Novosti
printscreen: RWApodcast twitter
According to "Sputnik", the real surname of the suspect in Dugina's murder is not Vovk, but Saban, the media announced.

In the database of the Russian hacker group RaHDIt there is indeed information about Natalya Shaban, with her second name Vovk.

She is officially a member of the National Guard of Ukraine. She serves in the Azov regiment with the rank of private.

The Federal Security Service previously issued a report on the murder of Darja Dugina, "Sputnik" reported.

