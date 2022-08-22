World Special meeting scheduled - main issue of discussion: Zaporizhzhia The Council of the Russian State Duma will hold a special meeting on Thursday to discuss the situation surrounding the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 22, 2022 | 17:47 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

According to the announcement of the State Duma, the meeting on August 25 will discuss the "danger to the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia", reports Reuters.



The leader of the Just Russia party, Sergei Mironov, announced that the State Duma council would adopt a "harsh statement" over Kyiv's actions regarding the nuclear power plant and call on the United Nations and other international bodies to intervene.



Moscow has accused Kyiv of attacking the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is in territory controlled by Russian forces but still operated by Ukrainian personnel.



Kyiv has denied shelling Europe's largest nuclear power plant and accused Russia of planning a provocation to justify its further actions.