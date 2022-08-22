World Revealed: Daria Dugina killed by a Ukrainian woman; her father spoke up: "Vile" VIDEO The Federal Security Service of Russia stated that Ukrainian special services were behind the murder of Russian journalist Daria Dugina. Source: B92 Monday, August 22, 2022 | 15:45 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/RUSSIAN INVESTIGATIVE COMMITTEE

According to them, the murder was committed by a citizen of Ukraine, Natalia Vovk, born in 1979, who arrived in Russia on July 23, 2022 together with her daughter.



Daria Dugina, the 29-year-old daughter of Alexander Dugin, a philosopher, writer and political theorist whom some in the West described as “Putin’s brain,” died when an explosive planted in her SUV exploded as she was driving Saturday night.



Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main KGB successor agency, said that Dugina’s killing had been “prepared and perpetrated by the Ukrainian special services.”



In a letter expressing condolences to Dugin and his wife that was released by the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin denounced the “cruel and treacherous” killing of Dugina, hailing her as a “bright, talented person with a real Russian heart — kind, loving, responsive and open.”



In Monday’s statement, the FSB accused a Ukrainian citizen, Natalya Vovk, of perpetrating the killing and then fleeing from Russia to Estonia.



The FSB said that Vovk arrived in Russia in July with her 12-year-old daughter and rented an apartment in the building where Dugina lived to shadow her. It said that Vovk and her daughter were at a nationalist festival, which Alexander Dugin and his daughter attended just before the killing.



The agency said that Vovk and her daughter left Russia for Estonia after Dugina’s killing, using a different vehicle license plate on their way out of the country.



In a statement released by a close associate, Dugin described his daughter as a “rising star” who was “treacherously killed by enemies of Russia.”



“Our hearts are longing not just for revenge and retaliation, it would be too petty, not in Russia style,” Dugin wrote. “We need only victory.”



The explosion took place as Dugin’s daughter was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with him. Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the SUV belonged to Dugin and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another vehicle.

Putin expressed his condolences to Dugin

Putin added that Dugina has “honestly served people and the Fatherland, proving what it means to be a patriot of Russia with her deeds.”