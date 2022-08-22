World A new straining of relations? "You ignore red lines, anything is possible" Relations between NATO and Russia are becoming increasingly strained. New warnings are coming from Moscow. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 22, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo, File

Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Ryabkov assessed as extremely risky the destructive policy of NATO, which ignores the "red lines" marked by Moscow.



In an interview with the Russian newspaper Izvestia, he said that this leads to further escalation that could lead to a military conflict between nuclear powers with serious consequences.



Ryabkov pointed out the risks of using nuclear weapons and indicated that countries with nuclear arsenals must adhere to the postulate of the inadmissibility of mutual war.



"With the worsening of the Ukrainian crisis, which was caused by the fault of the Kyiv regime and its Western patrons, this message has not only lost its topicality, but has also gained additional importance," Ryabkov emphasized.



He reminded that the Russian doctrine hypothetically allows the use of nuclear arsenal only in response to aggression using weapons of mass destruction against Russia itself and its allies or in the case when the very existence of the country is threatened.



"In other words, the use of nuclear weapons by Russia is possible only in response to an attack - for self-defense in extraordinary circumstances. There is no room for guesses and fantasies," Ryabkov said.