World New explosion in Crimea; The Russians announced: "The attack failed" VIDEO There are reports of a new explosion in Crimea. Allegedly, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol. Source: Tanjug, index.hr Saturday, August 20, 2022 | 13:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tećnologies via AP

The drone that was shot down by the Russian forces above the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, fell on the roof and caught fire, the city governor Mihail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel, reports TASS.



"The anti-aircraft defense of the fleet was activated. The drone was shot down right above the headquarters of the fleet. It caught fire after falling on the roof. The attack failed," Mihail Razvozhayev wrote.



The police have blocked the entrances to the building, and the local population is advised to stay at home if possible, according to the Russian agency.



In the latest attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on July 31, six people were injured when a drone loaded with explosives hit this facility, TASS reminds.