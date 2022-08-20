World 0

New explosion in Crimea; The Russians announced: "The attack failed" VIDEO

There are reports of a new explosion in Crimea. Allegedly, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed into the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

Source: Tanjug, index.hr
Share
Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tećnologies via AP
Tanjug/Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Tećnologies via AP

The drone that was shot down by the Russian forces above the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, fell on the roof and caught fire, the city governor Mihail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel, reports TASS.

"The anti-aircraft defense of the fleet was activated. The drone was shot down right above the headquarters of the fleet. It caught fire after falling on the roof. The attack failed," Mihail Razvozhayev wrote.

The police have blocked the entrances to the building, and the local population is advised to stay at home if possible, according to the Russian agency.

In the latest attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet on July 31, six people were injured when a drone loaded with explosives hit this facility, TASS reminds.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

It was a mistake, Volodymyr

Ukrainian President's admission that he knew about warnings from U.S. intelligence that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine caused public outrage.

World Friday, August 19, 2022 11:02 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka
page 1 of 40 go to page