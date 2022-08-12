World Swedish Minister: "The decision to join NATO was necessary" Swedish Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said today that the country's decision to join NATO is not so satisfying. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 12, 2022 | 01:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He added that this decision was a necessary step because of the war in Ukraine.



As the Swedish minister told CNN, the Russian attack on Ukraine has prompted people to think about whether they will be next.



"We have to defend ourselves, and we do it better together with other European and American partners. So far everything has gone well and we expect all countries to welcome Sweden and Finland as NATO members," said Damberg.



He also commented on the economic situation in Sweden and said that he is not sure how economic growth will move in the next few months. "People are preparing for harder times," Damberg said.



American television reports that inflation in Sweden is the highest in the last 30 years.