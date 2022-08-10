World Destruction, then merger: Putin's plan revealed? Russian forces occupying the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine are preparing to merge it with Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014. Source: index.hr Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 14:25 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

They are deliberately damaging it to divert electricity production, warned Ukraine's state nuclear agency Energoatom.



Zaporozhye is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, and Russia captured it at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine.

"They are planning to damage all lines from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant"

President of Energoatom, Petro Kotin, told the Reuters news agency that Russia wants to connect the plant to its grid, a technically demanding process in which the plant is disconnected from the Ukrainian system before being gradually connected to Russia's. "They plan to damage all lines from the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant. After that, it will not be connected to the Ukrainian power system," Kotin said.