World Drama at the airport in Paris Police in Paris killed a knife-wielding man at Charles de Gaulle airport today. Source: Daily Mail Wednesday, August 10, 2022 | 10:06

French Border police at the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris shot - and killed - man who was wielding a knife in the public area of the airport.



"Police officers shot and killed a man who brandished a knife at the Charles de Gaulle airport", the police said on Twitter.



An airport source said the incident occurred at the busy Terminal 2F at around 8:20 a.m., when 'a homeless man started bothering security agents and border police were called in to remove him'.



As reported by radio station "RTL", a man armed with a knife showed "signs of aggression", refused to obey the police's orders, and allegedly ran towards the police at one point.



An AFP new agency photographer who witnessed the scene said he saw a large person 'brandished something that looked like a knife at the police'. 'He was ordered to stop but kept advancing toward them, and an officer fired a single shot,' he said.



Security forces have been on high alert since 2015 due to a wave of jihadist terrorist attacks that have killed more than 250 people so far.