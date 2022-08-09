World Member of the U.S. COVID Commission reveals: "What if it turns out to be true?" Member of COVID commission of the medical magazine Lancet, prof. Jeffrey Sachs warns there's dangerous research into the virus, conducted out of the public eye. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 9, 2022 | 13:08 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/Sashenka Gutierrez

Member of the COVID commission of the leading medical magazine Lancet, prof. Jeffrey Sachs warns that there is dangerous research into the virus, which is being conducted out of the public eye.



He points out that "he is quite convinced that COVID-19 came out of the biotechnical laboratory of the United States of America".



He believes there is clear evidence that the US National Institutes of Health, as well as many members of the scientific community, have hindered the conduct of a serious investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and diverted attention from the hypothesis that it is possible that risky research supported by the US led to millions of deaths.



Through his research as chairman of the commission, Professor Sachs came to the conclusion that there are very dangerous biotechnical researches that are hidden from the public, and that a large part of this research was supported by America, and that it is very possible that SARS-CoV-2, a virus responsible for COVID-19, created by dangerous virus research gone wrong.



If this hypothesis is correct, the implications would be very shocking, as it would mean that members of the scientific community bear responsibility for a global catastrophe.

Two justifications

In an interview with "Current Affairs", Professor Sachs explains how, as the chairman of the medical journal's COVID committee, he came to the conclusion that powerful actors were making it impossible to conduct a real investigation.



It also highlights why it is important to discover the origin of COVID. "There is very dangerous research with little accountability, and the public has a right to know about it, because we are the ones whose lives are being risked without our consent."



Sachs points out that there are many reasons to believe that research has been conducted on this group of viruses with an attempt to modify them in a way that would potentially make them more lethal.



"There are published studies about it. There are interviews. There are research proposals. But the National Institute doesn't speak up. It doesn't ask questions. And the scientists never asked. From day one, they kept this alternative out of their sights. And when they discuss the alternative, they are not discussing the research program, but rather the minor things about the laboratory, rather than what actual research was going on." He emphasizes that he is not calling for a conclusion, but for an investigation.



"Finally, after two and a half years, it's time to admit that it's possible the virus got out of the lab and that there's data we need to know." Sachs specifies that there were several types of experiments in which the genes of dangerous viruses were manipulated. This raised the alarm and in 2014 a moratorium was introduced on this type of research.



"But the representatives of this type of research continued, applied and finally lifted the moratorium in 2017. They said that it is important to carry out this kind of research, because, as they claimed, "there are many viruses. And we don't know when they will become highly pathogenic, and we have to develop drugs and vaccines against them." However, the researchers didn't just aim to test the viruses they collected in nature, Sachs said.



"They aimed to modify them and test their drugs and vaccines and theories against dangerous viruses. You can hear the scientists on tape explaining how it's not enough to test just one or two viruses and that they have to test everything. Then they realized, that just a SARS-like virus, if it doesn't have a certain part of the gene, almost certainly won't be as effective. So they got the idea. "Let's throw it in. It's amazing to me."



Sachs specifies that at the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, scientists were trained by American scientists to use advanced bioengineering methodologies, the NSPM portal reports.



In particular, scientists in North Carolina, Texas were in close contact with the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and were part of a joint research group. It was funded by the US government, the National Institutes of Health and Anthony Fauci's unit, NIAID.



"Those were the years of grants, grant proposals. We don't know exactly what happened. But we have enough reason to know that we should ask what exactly happened. We know for sure that from the beginning the National Institute shied away from explaining what was done. They don't tell us the truth, that they had reason to fear that this came out of the laboratory. As well as that to this day they have reason to doubt it, but they are not talking." Sachs estimates that there are two reasons why actors behave in this way.



"The implications are huge. Imagine if this virus came out of a lab. We have roughly 18 million deaths worldwide caused by this. That's not an official statistic. But that's the estimated mortality from COVID. The implications of that – ethical, moral, geopolitical – are huge."



Sachs states that there is another thing that is very important.



"What is clear to me is that there is a large amount of dangerous research that is being conducted as part of biosecurity programs or other things that are unknown to us, that are not well controlled. And this is happening all over the world. Governments say: Don't poke your nose into it. That's our business, not yours. And actually it's our business. It's our job to understand what's going on. It shouldn't be a secret. We don't believe you."



Sachs adds that the question should be asked: What other viruses are you working on? What should we know? Because regardless of what the truth is about SARS-CoV-2, what is clear is that we have so much technological capacity to engineer dangerous pathogens.



"So I want to know what's going on. I want to know what other governments are doing, too, not just ours. I want some global control over these things. We need to get the right answers, now. Not the misdirection that's been going on since February 2020. Enough with nonsense! There are enough New York Times articles that say "it's this, it's that, without detailed consideration of very plausible laboratory hypotheses," the scientist said categorically.



Sachs explains that the most interesting thing he got as Lancet committee chairman came from Freedom of Information Act lawsuits and leaked allegations from whistleblowers inside the US government.



"And you know what they did? They published the front page and deleted 290 pages. They gave us the front page and 290 blank pages! And that wasn't done by some corporation. It was done by the U.S. Government charged with keeping us healthy." Sachs says the commission has a lot of data, which it is not disclosing at this time.



"I don't want to have to rely on past allegations, even though they can offer a lot of information. I want clear, independent scientific investigations and transparency. One way to do this would be a bipartisan investigation with congressional oversight and subpoena power. Give us laboratory findings, your records, your virus strain data files".



Sacks concludes that there are many questions that we need answered by independent scientists and that we are currently operating in an environment where the government is working to hide the data needed to make a true assessment.