World Russia threatens: It'll only prolong the suffering of Ukraine; What will Erdogan say? If the Turkish company that makes drones "Bayraktar" builds a plant in Ukraine, it will be military target.

This was announced today by the official spokesman of the Kremlin, Dmitry Peskov, Sputnik reports.



Ukrainian ambassador in Ankara said recently that a Turkish company is planning to build a factory in Ukraine and has reportedly already bought the land on which it will be constructed.



"The very fact that such a facility would be built immediately falls under the category of demilitarization, that must be understood. Of course, this will only prolong the suffering of the Ukrainians, but it will not help them avoid the goal of this special military operation," Peskov concluded.