World "Some don't want the war to end... Don't ignore Moscow" The international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Moscow. Source: Tanjug Friday, August 5, 2022 | 13:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

This was stated on Friday by the Director of Communications of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Fahrettin Altun, ahead of the meeting between Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.



"It is true that some of our friends do not want the war to end. They are shedding crocodile tears," Altun told Reuters, adding that "some are actively trying to undermine Turkish efforts," without specifying who he was referring to.



The meeting between Erdogan and Putin, which comes less than three weeks after the two leaders met in Tehran, and after Turkey helped reaching an agreement to export Ukrainian wheat through the Black Sea, which Altun said confirmed the success of Ankara's efforts, as well as the direct diplomacy of Erdogan and Putin.



"The international community cannot end the war in Ukraine by ignoring Russia. Diplomacy and peace must prevail", Altun said. A meeting between Erdogan and Putin is scheduled for later today.



It will be the second meeting between Erdogan and Putin in 17 days, as they previously met in Tehran, at a trilateral meeting with the President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi.