World The world is on edge - ballistic missiles fired, fighter jets raised PHOTO/VIDEO The Chinese People's Liberation Army launched large-scale military exercises with the use of live ammunition in the seas around Taiwan early this morning. Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 14:34

According to the world media, China allegedly launched 11 ballistic missiles in waters near Taiwan, the country's defense ministry announced. Also, information emerged that he raised fighter jets in response to military exercises by the Chinese army.



The exercises began at midnight local time and are being held in six areas within a radius of about 20 kilometers from the Chinese island, which functions as a de facto state, and will last until Saturday midnight.

China fired live ammunition near Taiwan

Tanjug/Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP, File

The People's Liberation Army of China conducted a successful live ammunition firing exercise near Taiwan, the Eastern Combat Command Zone of the Chinese Army announced today.



In the statement published on the WeChat platform, it is specified that live fire was fired from a distance at the target areas in the eastern part of the Taiwan Strait. It is emphasized that "the expected results were achieved", reports the RIA Novosti agency. China's People's Liberation Army launched large-scale live ammunition exercises in the seas around Taiwan early this morning, a day after Pelosi's visit to Taipei.



Nancy Pelosi made a short unannounced visit to Taiwan, which drew strong condemnation from China and led to rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Passenger flights canceled in Taiwan due to Chinese exercises

Foto: Tanjug/CCTV via AP

Passenger airline flights were canceled in Taiwan today as the Chinese navy began live ammunition firing exercises near the island, a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. At least 40 flights to and from Taiwan have been canceled, according to the China Times, as reported by the AP.



The impact of the exercises on the maritime transport of goods is unknown, and any disruption would have consequences for the industry worldwide.