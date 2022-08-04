World It started VIDEO The Chinese People's Liberation Army launched large-scale military exercises with the use of live ammunition in the seas around Taiwan early this morning. Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 11:00 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This is happening a day after the visit of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, to Taipei, the world media reported, referring to the report of the state television CCTV.



The exercises began at midnight local time and are being held in six areas within a radius of about 20 kilometers from the Chinese island, which functions as a de facto state, and will last until Saturday midnight.



As stated in the CCTV (China Central Television) report, the military operations were launched as "a firm deterrent against the recent major escalation of negative moves by the United States of America on Taiwan and a serious warning against separatist activities for the independence of Taiwan."



Beijing has issued a warning for ships and aircraft not to enter the waters and airspace of the areas where the exercises are held, the coordinates of which were previously announced. Pelosi made a brief unannounced visit to Taiwan, which drew sharp condemnation from China and led to rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait. It was the first visit by a speaker of the House of Representatives to Taiwan since 1997.



The Chinese authorities previously announced that they would take all available countermeasures in response to her visit, which they characterized as "playing with fire."

Taiwan is deploying missile systems and ships

Taiwan is deploying missile systems and keeping ships near the "middle line" of the Taiwan Strait because of Chinese military exercises near the island, Reuters quoted an unnamed Taiwanese source as saying.



"Taiwan is deploying missile systems to monitor the activities of the Chinese air force near the 'middle line'. The ships are near the 'middle line' to monitor the activities of the Chinese naval forces," said a source familiar with the situation.



According to the source, earlier today several Chinese military aircraft and about 10 ships briefly crossed the Taiwan Strait Middle Line. China's People's Liberation Army launched large-scale live ammunition exercises in the seas around Taiwan early this morning, a day after Pelosi's visit to Taipei.



Pelosi made a brief unannounced visit to Taiwan, which drew sharp condemnation from China and led to rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait.