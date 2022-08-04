World The end of an era - there is no going back The era of cooperation with the West is over, there is no going back to the situation before February 24 in relations with Europe and the United States. Source: B92 Thursday, August 4, 2022 | 01:45 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

This was stated by the Director of the Foreign Policy Planning Department of Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alexey Drobinin.



"Regardless of the duration and outcome of the special military operation, it can already be stated that the thirty-year era of generally constructive, although not problematic, cooperation with the West has irreversibly ended," the diplomat noted in his article "Lessons of History and Images of the Future: Reflections on the Foreign politics of Russia".



"It is clear that there will be no return to the situation before February 24 in relations with the countries of North America and Europe," stated Drobinin.



"Russia has entered an acute phase of confrontation with an aggressive alliance of enemy states led by the USA. The enemy's goal is to inflict a strategic defeat on our country, eliminating it as a geopolitical competitor," he said.



According to him, the special military operation provides ample opportunities for Russia's self-determination as one of the global centers, for Russia's return to itself.



"It is time for Russia to come back to itself. To recognize itself as the historical core of an original civilization, the largest Eurasian and Euro-Pacific power, one of the strongest geopolitical centers in the world. The special military operation provides ample opportunities for such self-determination," said Drobinin.



According to him, "Returning to oneself is impossible without a well-thought-out ideological mobilization of the state and society. It is also a necessary condition for an effective foreign policy after abandoning all forms of dependence on the West," the diplomat notes.



"It can be said without exaggeration that the special military operation has become a turning point on the way to a new world order, a new distribution of power on the international scene. The arrangement will largely depend on the course of combat operations, changes in the structure of the world economy and the parameters of political conflict resolution. One day, everything will work out fine. In the meantime, fate itself has placed Russia in the position of one of the main creators of world history," Drobinin concluded.