World Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan? The Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, Nancy Pelosi, has left Taiwan, according to the media.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has sparked a major controversy between Washington and Beijing.



China has already closed airspace in the area and ordered military exercises near Taiwan, promising serious consequences.



According to Sputnik International, Pelosi is leaving Taiwan to continue her Asia tour, as she is expected to visit South Korea and Japan.



U.S. politician previously addressed the Taiwanese parliament and held a meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen.



Pelosi also accused China of threatening the island "and its democracy."