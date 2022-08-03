World Invasion has been carried out? "War" between China and Taiwan: Escalation of tensions Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced today that China violated United Nations rules by conducting military exercises. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 3, 2022 | 09:37 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

They say it invaded Taiwan's territory and that Chinese forces are blocking the airspace and waters belonging to Taiwan.



Taiwan's Defense Ministry said the island will firmly defend its security, oppose any move that violates its territorial sovereignty, and that the military will raise its "level of vigilance" in such a way that it will not provoke conflicts, reports Reuters.



The announcement states that "China continues to wage a psychological war against Taiwan", and that citizens should not believe in rumours, and they are invited to report all fake news to the government.



Shortly after the arrival of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei, the Chinese military began air and naval military exercises near Taiwan and test launches of conventional missiles in the sea east of that island, according to the British agency.



The Chinese ambassador to Washington, Qin Gang, condemned, as stated, the imprudent, provocative visit of the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to the Chinese region of Taiwan. In an interview with CNN, Qin said that this is a serious violation of the One-China Principle and the provisions of the three joint communiques between China and the US.



He pointed out that Pelosi's visit will result in an escalation of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and in US-China relations, reports China International Radio. Qin stressed that the Taiwan issue is not about democracy, but about China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and added that China's reunification cannot be stopped. Chinese ambassador emphasized that the issue of Taiwan concerns China's core interests.



"China has every right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We have every right to do what we have to do,'' said the Chinese ambassador to the US.

"This is an utter farce"

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised that anyone who offends official Beijing will be punished, and the statement followed Pelosi's visit to Taiwan.



"This is an utter farce. The United States violated China's sovereignty in the name of so-called democracy. Those who insult China will be punished," he pointed out.



The Chinese minister added that the unification of China and Taiwan is "a general trend and a historically inevitable sequence of events."

Pelosi addressed the Taiwanese parliament

Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi addressed the Taiwanese parliament today, thanking President Tsai Ing-wen for her leadership and calling for strengthening inter-parliamentary cooperation.



"We commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world," Pelosi said in Taiwan's parliament, according to Reuters. Pelosi said she wanted to "make it unequivocally clear" that the US will not abandon Taiwan, according to CNN.



"Our delegation came to Taipei to make it clear that we will not abandon our commitment to Taiwan and that we are proud of our enduring friendship. Now more than ever, American solidarity with Taiwan is crucial, and that is the message we bring here today," Pelosi said, as reported by CNN.



She also said that Washington intends to strengthen the chip industry in order to be able to compete with China in that field, and that this "offers greater opportunities for economic cooperation between the US and Taiwan", according to Reuters. Tsai thanked Pelosi for her concrete actions in support of Taiwan.



She added that "Taiwan will not back down in the face of increasing military threats" and that the Taiwanese military will raise its level of readiness, reports Reuters.



"In the face of deliberately increased military threats, Taiwan will not back down. We will firmly uphold our sovereignty and continue to defend democracy. At the same time, we want to cooperate with democratic countries around the world to jointly protect democratic values. Taiwan is a reliable and cooperative partner of the US. We will continue to work with the U.S. Congress, as well as the administration, to strengthen cooperation in areas such as Indo-Pacific security, economic development, in order to further improve Taiwan-US relations," Tsai said, according to CNN.



She stated that Pelosi is "one of the most loyal friends of Taiwan" and thanked her for her "unwavering support on the international stage", as well as that Taiwan is a reliable partner of the US, and that the two countries will continue to strengthen cooperation in the field of security, economic development and supply, reports Reuters.



The meeting between Tsai and the Speaker of the US House of Representatives took place yesterday in Taipei as part of Pelosi's visit to the island, which provoked fierce criticism from China and prompted it to announce a series of military exercises and demand an explanation from the US Ambassador to that country.



Taiwan said its military had "increased its level of vigilance" and that authorities would make plans to ensure security and stability around the island, after China announced a series of military exercises in response to Pelosi's visit, according to Reuters.