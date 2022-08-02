World Russia "roared" at the United States and the EU due to Serbs and Kosovo and Metohija Moscow calls on Washington and the EU to stop encouraging Pristina extremists and stop with provocations against Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 13:17 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Maria Zakharova.



"We call on the United States and the European Union to stop encouraging Pristina radicals in their anti-Serb madness and to stop provocations against Kosovo Serbs and Belgrade," said Zakharova at a regular briefing.



The situation around Kosovo has escalated due to Prishtina's plans to ban cars with Serbian license plates and documents from entering the region from August 1.