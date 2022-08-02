World Loud explosions resound; Fierce fights underway; "Culmination of irresponsibility" The 160th day of the special military operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 10:45 Tweet Share EPA/ANDREY SINITSYN

Ukraine received a batch of four more US-made HIMARS high-mobility artillery missile systems. At the same time, Defense Minister Alexei Reznichenko says that the MARS 2 multi-barrel missile system has also arrived from Germany.



The conflicts on the frontline are being intensified.



Russian forces have begun an offensive on Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, and the strategically important city of Nikolaev, in the south of the country, is also under attack.



After a five-month blockade, the first ship with wheat sailed from the port of Odessa on the Black Sea. It will have to pass an inspection in Turkey before continuing its journey to Lebanon.

Senkevich: Strong explosions in Nikolaev

Strong explosions were heard in Nikolaev this morning, and one person was injured in shelling by Russian forces, Mayor Oleksandar Senkevich announced.



He stated that several districts of Mykolaiv were shelled this morning at 4:00 a.m., reports Interfax Ukraine.



Nikolaev is located in the south of Ukraine and has been attacked by Russian forces several times.

Blinken: Russian actions around Zaporozhye are the height of irresponsibility

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Russia's actions surrounding Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant, Zaporozhye, "the height of irresponsibility", accusing Moscow of using it as a "nuclear shield" in attacks on Ukrainian forces.



Washington is deeply concerned that Moscow is now using the nuclear plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from nearby, Blinken told reporters in New York.



"Of course, the Ukrainians cannot fire back in order to avoid a terrible accident at the nuclear power plant," he said. Russia's actions went beyond using a "human shield," Blinken said, calling it a "nuclear shield".



On July 20, Russia accused Ukraine of firing two drones at Zaporozhye, which is also the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, but stated that the reactor was undamaged.

Russia rejected the claims

Russia has rejected as incorrect the claims of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Russian forces are using the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a military base, according to the comments of the Russian delegation at the Conference on the revision of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.



"In his statement at the 10th Conference on the Review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused the Russian Armed Forces of using the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant as a military base. We strongly reject such accusations," the Russian delegation's comment states, as published on their website.



As it is added, Russia has repeatedly emphasized that the actions of its armed forces in no way undermine the nuclear security of Ukraine and do not interfere with the normal operation of the power plant, reports TASS.



In the statement, the Ukrainian armed forces are accused of carrying out a series of provocations in recent months by using drones, including those supplied by NATO members, to sabotage the normal operation of the power plant, intimidate its personnel, undermine the security of the nuclear power plant and create the threat of a nuclear disaster.



It is emphasized that Russia pointed to this at the meeting of the UN Security Council, which was held on July 29. "When it takes such steps, Kyiv has the full support of the United States and other Western countries," the Russian delegation said.



It is emphasized that Russia pointed to this at the meeting of the UN Security Council, which was held on July 29. "When it takes such steps, Kyiv has the full support of the United States and other Western countries," the Russian delegation said.



He added that Washington is deeply concerned that Moscow is now using the nuclear power plant as a military base and firing on Ukrainian forces from nearby.

A response from Russia