World She is coming? A message at 2 AM: Bomb threats; Level of combat readiness raised Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, arrived in Malaysia today as part of her Asian tour, in which she is also scheduled to visit Taiwan. Source: B92, Tanjug, Beta, Sputnik Tuesday, August 2, 2022 | 10:02 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

However, the visit could lead to an escalation of tensions with Beijing, which considers the territory as its own and sees the visit of a high-ranking U.S. official as US support for Taiwan's independence.



While there have been no official announcements that Pelosi will visit Taiwan, local media reported that she will arrive in Taipei tonight, making the highest-ranking US official visit to this country in more than 25 years.



Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang spoke today and said that his country warmly welcomes guests from abroad, and when asked about a potential visit by Pelosi, he said that Taiwan will make "the most suitable arrangements" for such guests and respect their plans, reports Reuters.



Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of Defense has stepped up its combat readiness level from today until Thursday afternoon, Taiwan's official news agency reported, citing unnamed sources.



Moreover, it was announced that the international airport in Taipei received a threatening letter stating that three explosive devices will be placed in order to prevent the arrival of the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress. It is also stated that the threatening letter arrived at two o'clock in the morning, with an attached photo of Terminal 3 of that airport.



According to one of the British agency's sources, Chinese fighter jets flew this morning near the center line, which divides the Taiwan Strait, an unusual move that the source described as "very provocative".



China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, warned of repercussions, saying its military "will no longer sit idly by" if Pelosi continues the tour. The White House condemned Beijing's rhetoric, saying that the US is not interested in deepening tensions with China and that it "will not take the bait or rattle the guns."



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on China to "behave responsibly" in case Pelosi goes ahead with the visit". "If the visit happens and China tries to create some kind of crisis or otherwise escalate tensions, that would be entirely up to Beijing," he told reporters at UN headquarters in New York.