World Everyone follows the movement of one person; U.S. aircraft carriers moved closer All the eyes are focused on the movement of one person - Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress, because of Taiwan. Source: B92 Monday, August 1, 2022 | 16:57

A high-ranking U.S. official is on an Indo-Pacific tour and was warned in time not to deviate from the path and go to Taiwan, which China considers its territory.



"China will not sit idly by," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said today.

Before her, a similar warning was conveyed to U.S. President Joseph Biden by his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.



Nancy Pelosi is in Singapore today and it has not been officially announced whether or not she will visit Taiwan. CNN reports that they will anyway, and that they have been confirmed by local sources that a hotel has already reserved several suites for Nancy Pelosi and members of her cabinet who are on tour with her.



Taiwanese media claim the same, stating that Nancy Pelosi will still arrive in the Taiwanese capital, where she will meet with Taiwan's leader Tsai Ing-wen, on Wednesday.



According to reports, Nancy Pelosi is likely to arrive in Taiwan tomorrow evening local time. However, the government in Taipei refused to comment on the allegations.



However, what some media have noticed is that the U.S. Navy has ordered the movement of heavy weapons, including an aircraft carrier, as well as several military aircraft closer to the border with Taiwan, precisely at the pace at which Nancy Pelosi is approaching the China dispute territory.



On the other hand, it was also reported that Chinese military planes entered the self-proclaimed air defense identification zone of Taiwan, the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced today, specifying that they were four Chinese Shenyang J-16 fighters.



It should also be noted that last week the Chinese army conducted military shooting exercises in the southeastern province of Fujian, across the road from which there is a passage to Taiwan. Also, that same week, official Beijing sent several warnings stating that Washington would bear the consequences if Nancy Pelosi set foot in Taiwan.