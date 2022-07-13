World We have not threatened with a nuclear war Once again we have a response from Russia – a threat of a nuclear war is again in the air. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 13, 2022 | 17:06 Tweet Share EPA/EFE/YONHAPNEWS

The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, warned that the USA is once again flirting with Russia on the issue of an open military conflict.

"The United States of America and its allies are teetering on the edge of an open military conflict with Moscow, which would be fraught with nuclear tensions. After provoking the escalation of the Ukraine crisis and launching a violent hybrid confrontation with Russia, Washington, and its allies are teetering dangerously on the edge of an open military conflict with our country, which means a direct armed conflict between nuclear powers," said Zakharova.



She said that it is clear that such a conflict would involve nuclear escalation.



Zakharova also criticized Japan's attempts to portray Russia as a country that threatens nuclear weapons.



"They want to portray us as a country that threatens to use nuclear weapons. That is not acceptable," she pointed out.

No such statement was issued

The spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated today that the topic of nuclear weapons is daily news of Western regimes, but added that the Russian side has not made any statements in this regard.



Despite all the claims that "Russia threatens the whole world with nuclear weapons", there was no official statement from Moscow to that effect, TAS reported her statement to Sputnik radio.



"This was claimed by the British side, the US, Japan, and a whole range of EU member states. However, there is not a single statement in which an official Russian representative, state official, or politician directly involved in the country's governance system would say this, threaten or even discuss it hypothetically added Zakharova.