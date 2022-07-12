World Zelenskyy: Dangerous issue Canada's decision to return the Russian turbine for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was assessed as dangerous by the President of Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, July 12, 2022 | 17:53 Tweet Share Tanjuga/AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko

In his video address, Zelensky recalled that the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had invited the Canadian representative because of what he considered to be an absolutely unacceptable exclusion from the sanctions regime against Russia, reports Interfax Ukraine.

Zelensky believes that it is actually a transfer to Russia and asks if Moscow can get such an exemption from sanctions, what other exemptions will it ask for tomorrow.



In his opinion, this is a very dangerous issue, not only for Ukraine but also for all countries in the democratic world.



Zelensky claims that the decision on exemption from sanctions in Moscow will be understood exclusively as a sign of weakness and that now there is no doubt that Russia will try not only to limit as much as possible but to completely stop gas supplies to Europe at the most critical moment.



The President of Ukraine adds that it is still possible to reconsider the decision on the turbine and assesses that Russia has never played by the rules in the energy sector and will not play now if it does not see the strength.



Canada previously stated it would approve the lifting of sanctions on the return of repaired Russian turbines to Germany, as they are needed by Gazprom to keep the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline running.



The Canadian government said the move would facilitate continued procedures for the transition from Russian oil and gas.