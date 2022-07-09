World Moscow denies: "Nonsense"; New attack on Donetsk; "We destroyed weapons of the West" Special military operation in Ukraine - day 136. Source: B92 Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 23:40 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, emphasized that he is convinced that Ukraine will remain independent and in its entirety, within its internationally recognized territory, after the war, which, he said, he wants to end as soon as possible.



The situation on the global food market will be challenging due to the wrong actions of the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned today at a cabinet meeting.



"We are militarily strong and ready to fight even at the cost of our lives," said the Ukrainian President and added that Ukrainian soldiers-heroes defend their homeland, but also the security of Europe.



Administration of U.S. President Joe Biden will provide Ukraine with four more highly mobile artillery missile systems (HIMARS) in the latest package of security assistance.

Ukrainians: We are trying as hard as we can

The General Staff of Ukraine in Kyiv previously reported widespread attacks by Russia. The occupiers were carrying out actions from Lysychansk to the west, said the Ukrainian governor of Lugansk, Serhiy Haidai.



"We are trying to stop armed groups of Russians across the front line. But, according to Haidai, they are attacking from multiple sides, trying to penetrate deep into Ukrainian territory," Haidai said.

Russia: We destroyed the weapons of the West

Russia has again destroyed Western weapons amid intense fighting in eastern Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said, amid Moscow's stepped-up efforts to capture the rest of the Donbas.



A hangar housing US M777 howitzers was destroyed near the village of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.



A number of Ukrainian soldiers also died, he added.

Zelensky spoke up

"Nonsense"

Russian Duma deputy from Crimea, Mikhail Sheremet, said that accusations that Russia has blocked Ukrainian ports are nonsense.



Just to be recalled, the former commander of the joint forces in Europe, General Philip Breedlove stated that many Western leaders are now discussing what will happen if Russia starts sinking Ukrainian ships with wheat or if the naval blockade continues.



"All their statements are nonsense. There is no maritime blockade of Ukraine. Ukrainian ships with wheat can leave the port on marked routes, the Russian side does not prevent them," he said.

Attack on Donetsk