World 0

Explosion in the Netherlands; there are injured, the police doubt an attack

Several people were injured in an explosion in an apartment building in the city of Delft in the west of the Netherlands, Dutch NL Times said.

Source: Novosti
Share
Depositphotos/ zeferli@gmail.com
Depositphotos/ zeferli@gmail.com

Two injured people, one a child, were taken to the hospital.

The police state that there is reason to believe that the explosion was caused intentionally. An unnamed police official told local media that witnesses saw two men running and getting into a car shortly before the explosion.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Abe died

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was shot today during a campaign rally in the city of Nara while giving a speech, has died.

World Friday, July 8, 2022 11:20 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE KIMIMASA MAYAMA
page 1 of 44 go to page