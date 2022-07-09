World Explosion in the Netherlands; there are injured, the police doubt an attack Several people were injured in an explosion in an apartment building in the city of Delft in the west of the Netherlands, Dutch NL Times said. Source: Novosti Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 22:55 Tweet Share Depositphotos/ zeferli@gmail.com

Two injured people, one a child, were taken to the hospital.



The police state that there is reason to believe that the explosion was caused intentionally. An unnamed police official told local media that witnesses saw two men running and getting into a car shortly before the explosion.