World "Danger for the whole of Europe. If Pandora's box opens, it won't be good for anyone" Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia's Chief, Sergey Naryshkin, assessed that Polish plans to establish control over western Ukraine are dangerous for Europe. Source: B92 Friday, July 8, 2022 | 17:05 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

As he said, that would open Pandora's box and then it would not be good for anyone.



"It's definitely dangerous. It's dangerous for Ukraine, it's dangerous for all of Europe. The thing is that on the European continent there are quite a few points where neighbors are silently claiming the territory of neighboring countries," Naryshkin told reporters after a meeting with the leadership of the KGB of Belarus.



As reported by Sputnik, according to his words, the Foreign Intelligence Service of Russia is carefully monitoring what is happening.



"If Poland opens that Pandora's box, it will not be good for anyone. It is an essential way to make the situation on the European continent even more difficult and, of course, to reduce the level of international security," said Naryshkin.



He warned last week that the Polish leadership is analyzing scenarios for the de facto partition of Ukraine and that the Polish authorities are convinced that the U.S. and Great Britain will be forced to support the plan for the partition of Ukraine.



Naryshkin previously spoke about Poland's attempt to repeat the historic "agreement" after the end of the First World War, when the collective West, embodied in the Entente powers, recognized Warsaw's right to first occupy part of Ukraine to protect the population from the "Bolshevik danger" and then to include those territories in the composition of the Polish state.



Naryshkin also assessed that, after the summit that NATO recently held in Madrid, it became clear that NATO is waging a hybrid war against Russia and Belarus.



"During the NATO summit in Madrid, which was held recently, it can be said that the masks fell off. It is obvious to us that the NATO bloc is waging a hybrid war against both Russia and our ally - Belarus," said Naryshkin.