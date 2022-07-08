World "That's what Putin really said"; Two Harpoons destroyed; Threat of the United States Special military operation in Ukraine - day 135. Source: B92 Friday, July 8, 2022 | 13:05 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

In Ukraine, the offensive of the Russian army on the Donetsk region continued, the evacuation of civilians was ordered in several cities.



The Ukrainian army continues to shell Donetsk using so-called "NATO-caliber" missiles. Fierce fighting is also taking place in the area of Grigorovka.



The fiercest battles are for Slavyansk. The explosions also echoed in Kharkiv.



The Finnish parliament has adopted the law on raising obstacles on the border with Russia and closing the 1.300 kilometer border.

Hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region hit

Foto: Profimedia

Ukrainian forces fired rockets at the hydroelectric power plant in Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, and some were wounded, said the deputy head of the administration of that region, Kirill Stremousov.



"The hydroelectric power plant was attacked this morning. There are wounded, we are determining how many there are," Stremousov said.



The head of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, said that the anti-aircraft defense successfully repelled the Ukrainian missile attack and thereby prevented catastrophic consequences for the residents of that region.

Peskov explained: Putin really said that

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov explained yesterday's statement by the President of Russia that Russia has not yet started anything serious in Ukraine.



Peskov reminded that the potentials cannot be compared and that Russia's potential is so great that now only a small part of it is involved in the "special operation" in Ukraine.



"No, this time I will not direct you to the Ministry of Defense. Those are really the words of the head of state. But the head of state was only reacting to the statements heard from Western countries, from Kyiv, that Kyiv will march towards victory on the battlefield," Peskov said, as RIA Novosti reports.

Kremlin: Russian forces destroyed two Harpoon missile systems

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced at today's press conference that Russian forces destroyed two Harpoon anti-ship missile systems delivered to Ukraine by Great Britain.



The statement said that the missile systems were destroyed in the Ukrainian Odesa region, according to Reuters.



The Harpoon missile systems were designed in the US, according to the British agency.

The tragedy in Kharkiv

Tanjug/ AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka

Four people were killed and nine were injured in yesterday's attacks on the Kharkiv region, but the night passed without new shelling, announced the governor of that Ukrainian region, Oleh Synyehubov.



"Last night, for the first time in several weeks, there was no night shelling of Kharkiv, but we must not be careless. After all, only yesterday evening, the enemy massively shelled the Nemyshlyanskyi District. Houses, garages, containers, outbuildings were damaged. Four people were killed and nine were injured in the Kharkiv region during the day," Synyehubov announced on his Telegram channel, the Guardian reports.



He added that active hostilities continue on the front line and that in the direction of Kharkiv "the enemy is targeting the positions of the defenders and the civilian population with artillery and rocket systems", and that the Russian forces tried to advance in the direction of Dementiivka, but were thwarted in this attempt, according to the British newspaper.