World This is the moment Shinzo Abe was hit; The attacker identified VIDEO Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot with an improvised firearm during a campaign speech in the city of Nara. Source: B92 Friday, July 8, 2022 | 10:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/Katsuhiko Hirano/The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP

Abe (67) was taken to the hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest, according to the media. The attacker was arrested.



Videos and photos of the moment of the wounding and of the weapon from which Abe was shot appeared on social networks. The suspect for the attempted assassination of Shinzo Abe is, according to the media, a former member of the Japanese navy.



The person in question is 40-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, a resident of the city of Nara where the former prime minister spoke, TV Nihon reports.



The police arrested the attacker, who did not resist.



He was believed to be standing behind Shinzo Abe, 10 feet away, when he fired at him.



Shinzo Abe collapsed on stage in the middle of his speech. Yamagami was tackled to the ground by security.



He told police that he "targeted Abe with the intention of killing him", claim reports. The suspected shooter is believed to have made the gun himself.



The man suspected of shooting Shinzo Abe today told the police that he was "dissatisfied" with the former Japanese prime minister and intended to kill him, national broadcaster NHK reported, citing police.



The suspect, who is said to be a former member of the Japanese navy, is currently in police custody, Reuters reported. There is still no information on his motives.



According to eyewitnesses, Yamagami shot the politician twice in the back. Judging by the photo, it was fired from a home-made weapon. Previously, the media reported that it was a shotgun.