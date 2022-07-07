World Boris Johnson's ready to step down British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is ready to resign, British media report, adding that an official statement is expected today. Source: B92 Thursday, July 7, 2022 | 11:52 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Let us remind you that Bojo, as many British and Western media call him, is facing an unprecedented cabinet crisis because over 50 members of his cabinet resigned in the last 24 hours.



He has so far refused to do so, and he dismissed the minister who publicly called on him to resign.



However, faced with the disintegration of the cabinet, it seems that there is no choice anymore, and as reported by the British media, he is ready to resign, and his official statement on this matter is expected in a few hours.

#BREAKING UK education minister quits after two days in office pic.twitter.com/gG2DyU0Utb — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 7, 2022

AFP and BBC report that Johnson will resign as leader of the Conservative Party today. He allegedly agreed, according to media reports, that he wants to find a new leader of the party and that he will remain in the position of prime minister until a new one is found.



Accordingly, the race for party leader will be held this summer, and a new prime minister will be appointed before the Tory conference in October.

Other media say that he is ready to resign from the post of prime minister.

BREAKING: Boris Johnson will resign as British prime minister after a wave of government resignations and a revolt from his own Cabinet left him unable to carry on.https://t.co/RgbU9iCacE — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) July 7, 2022

A conversation with the queen?

In the meantime, Johnson also spoke with the British Queen Elizabeth II, ITV deputy political editor Anushka Asthana said today.



Buckingham Palace refused, however, to comment on whether the British queen had any communication with Johnson this morning, the BBC reported.